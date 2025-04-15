Business community demands action against corruption in eThekwini and Msunduzi

The KwaZulu-Natal business community has criticised the ANC leadership in the province for failing to act against corruption in eThekwini and Msunduzi municipalities. The ANC’s new provincial leadership, under convener Jeff Radebe and coordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu, held a breakfast meeting with business leaders on Tuesday as part of a series of engagements with society and business bodies as part of renewal of the organisation after its dismal showing in the last year’s general elections.

After the presentation by both Radebe and Mabuyakhulu, who urgedthe business community to help the party’s renewal campaign, businesses responded by questioning the party’s failure to act against corruption in the two biggest municipalities in the province which are under the party, questioning the leadership’s seriousness in rooting out corruption. The crusade was led by Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industries’ chief executive officer Palesa Phili, who asked the party why there has not been consequences for corruption that has taken place at both municipalities. "In your presentation, I have not heard you talking about corruption in these municipalities you mentioned particularly, eThekwini and Msunduzi. Where is the consequence management for the corruption that has been taking place. This is a concern for us as business,” said Phili.

The Chamber also complained about the government's failure to protect local businesses, particularly the automotive sector which found itself having to compete with imported goods while the same goods are being produced locally. She was backed by former ANC eThekwini Deputy Mayor Belinda Scott, who complained about the collapse of infrastructure in eThekwini. She was speaking in her capacity as the deputy president of the Chamber. Scott blasted her party’s failure to fix the City which was once the tourism jewel in the country, saying the once beautiful beaches had to be closed because of E-coli from \sewage leaks. Another member of the Chamber, Prince Africa Zulu of the Onkweni Royal residence who has been advocating for a hostel economy, said he was disappointed that the party had not said anything about assisting hostel dwellers to benefit from the contracts to renovate their hostels.