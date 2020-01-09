Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral for renowned businessman Richard Maponya who died on Monday aged 99, his office said on Thursday.
Maponya, who built a business empire despite oppressive apartheid rule, has been lauded for his contribution towards efforts to encourage black entrepreneurship.
In a statement, the Presidency said Ramaphosa had ordered that the national flag fly at half-mast from Friday until the evening of Maponya's burial on Tuesday.
"While expressing condolences to the Maponya family and to friends and colleagues, President Ramaphosa said the Maponya name is a veritable institution in our public life, standing for excellence and inspiring generations of South Africans," his office said.
African News Agency (ANA)