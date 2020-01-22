Cape Town - The public enterprises committee has confirmed it will invite business rescue practitioners to appear before Parliament on the current crisis at South African Airways (SAA).
Chairperson of the committee Khaya Magaxa said on Wednesday that they wanted an explanation on what was happening at the cash-strapped airline.
“The committee will meet to discuss and develop an approach which will include engagements with different stakeholders within the sector in order to address and tackle the challenges that SAA faces,” said Magaxa.
The national carrier has cancelled several flights this week to save money.
SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said on Tuesday that the airline opted to cancel the flights in order to preserve its cash.