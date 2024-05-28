Businesses reveal their expectations for the 2024 elections

With elections around the corner, South Africans have their expectations for the upcoming vote, and the same could be said for small businesses. The seventh national South African election will undoubtedly bring about change, which could also impact the business sector.

Ahead of the 2024 elections, here is a look at the election expectations of businesses in the country. Vusi Maduna, who owns a recycling business called Super Waste Recycling, said he expects to see change in the current government. Maduna said: “The current government needs to change because it has failed to create a good business environment for small businesses.”

Jorgina Heugh, the owner of a lash business called Adore Her by G, said her expectations involve gaining exposure and securing funding to establish a permanent location for her business. Heugh said that finding a location to sell her products is too expensive in Cape Town, therefore she would like government to help her funding so she can secure a spot for her business. She added the new government should help businesses like hers to get exposure.

Ndumiso Ncube, the founder of logistics company Manjula Group, said that his expectation of the upcoming elections will be the cutting red tape for businesses. According to Ncube, that the red tape that he encounters when he approaches government institutions makes it really difficult for businesses to access funding that can be used to scale-up his business. He also suggested that government should employ more locals because the more locals are employed the less protesters are on the road protesting this issue, the better his business can operate.