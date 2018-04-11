Ajay Gupta is seen with Justin van Pletzen in a video screen-grab in Dubai.

Johannesburg - A South African businessman arrested and detained in Dubai reportedly over a video he took of Ajay Gupta has been released, it emerged on Thursday.

Justin van Pletzen, whose video of Ajay Gupta outside a building in Dubai went viral last week, had been taken in for questioning by United Arab Emirates authorities before being released, eNCA reported.

In the video, he tells Ajay that the country [South Africa] is looking for him, and asks when he intends returning to the country.

Ajay responds: “The day they give a reply, I’ll go there.”

The Department of International Relations (Dirco) said that UAE authorities were yet to confirm whether van Pletzen's arrest was linked to the video.

On Wednesday, Dirco in a statement confirmed the arrest and detention of van Pletzen.

"It is alleged that van Pletzen’s arrest is linked to a video he recently circulated about Mr Ajay Gupta whom he met in Dubai. However, this is yet to be confirmed by the local authorities," said Dirco's Ndivhuwo Mabaya.

