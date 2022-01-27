Busisiwe Mkhwebane confirms Mervyn Dirks complaint against Cyril Ramaphosa

Cape Town – Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has confirmed that suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks has lodged a complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa for breaching the executive ethics code. Dirks lodged the complaint with the public protector a day after he appeared before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, where he called for the committee to probe Ramaphosa.

But Scopa has decided to ask Ramaphosa to respond in writing to the comments he made in the national executive committee meeting about people misusing public funds to campaign for top positions in the party. Ramaphosa has been given seven to 10 days by Scopa to respond to the issues. ANC head of the Presidency, Sibongile Besani said Ramaphosa would respond to the letter from Scopa.

“The president has demonstrated on several occasions that he will cooperate with any structure or institution that requires him to be accountable. Based on that experience it wouldn’t be difficult if such a request is made to the president and he will consider it positively,” said Besani. In a statement on Thursday Mkhwebane said she would investigate the complaint after Dirks lodged it on Wednesday. “The PPSA wishes to remind all concerned that in terms of the EMEA (Executive Members Ethics Act) the public protector must investigate any alleged breach of the code on receipt of a complaint by the president, a member of the National Assembly or a permanent delegate of the National Council of Provinces if the complaint is against a Cabinet member or a Deputy Minister.