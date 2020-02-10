Durban - Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has come out to defend the presence of ANC MP Mosebenzi Zwane at her 50th birthday bash, saying there will be no conflict of interest as she undergoes a probe concerning the former mining minister.
Mkhwebane was reacting to uproar, mainly from the DA, which said it was unethical for her to invite Zwane to her birthday do. Zwane is implicated in the failed Estina Dairy Farm Project in Free State.
Natasha Mazzone, the chief whip of the DA, slammed Mkhwebane for partying “with rogues she’s supposed to be investigating.”
“In August last year, the PP announced that her office had undertaken a new investigation into Estina, where politicians would be held to account. This investigation, the results of which have yet to be shared, must of necessity include the machinations of Zwane. Yet he reportedly shamelessly cavorts at the birthday celebrations of the person who is investigating him,” Mazzone claimed.
Responding to the concerns via Twitter, Mkhwebane said no conflict of interest will arise out of the weekend bash.