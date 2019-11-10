In a letter to Nxesi, dated October 25, and seen by Independent Media, Mkhwebane called on the minister to provide answers related to the investigation.
Her investigation follows an anonymous complaint by a former public works employee who accused Nxesi, who is also the chairperson of the SACP, of appointing or promoting to senior managerial positions women with whom he had sexual relations.
The 10-page letter, which was acknowledged by Nxesi on Monday, contained a litany of allegations, including the appointments of SACP comrades to positions within the department.
The complainant alleged that the following people were appointed illegally and for nefarious motives: