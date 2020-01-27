Johannesburg - While political parties are divided over the approval of the motion to initiate the removal of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) has come to her defence saying she has been a victim of a political witch-hunt.
This comes after Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise on Friday approved the DA’s application to kick-start a process to boot out Mkhwebane, who has been occupying her office since 2016.
On Sunday, Mkhwebane’s spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, said she had decided to reserve expressing her views about the process to remove her.
“She has not made any comment yet regarding the decision, but will do that in due course. She has, however, expressed her disappointment about the fact that she has not been kept in the loop about the application, and only learnt from the media that the Speaker gave a go-ahead for the process to continue,” Segalwe said.
At the weekend, ATM president Vuyo Zungula slammed Modise for giving the green light to the DA’s motion, saying she was being removed because of her investigations of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.