Buthelezi condemns race-based violence in Phoenix

IFP founder and president emeritus of the party Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Thursday urged the community of Phoenix not to be tainted in the public eye by the actions of rogue individuals. “The only ones who can prevent this from happening are the people of Phoenix themselves,” he said.

In a media statement, Buthelezi said as news of race-based violence continues to emerge from Phoenix and surrounding areas, the party was pleading for order to be restored and justice to prevail. “The IFP extends our deepest condolences to the grief-stricken families who have lost loved ones to this senseless eruption of violence. ’’We stand with the many who anxiously seek to locate family members and with those who are waiting to identify the deceased. This is absolutely heart-wrenching, and we feel their trauma as our own.

“I call on every member of the community, who may have information that could lead to arrests and prevent further violence, to come forward and cooperate with the Police. ’’If anyone stands by silently, knowing that such crimes are being committed by people they know, they will be complicit in the bloodshed.” He said the party urges the police to launch a speedy investigation, in order to identify and arrest the perpetrators.