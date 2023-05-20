Buthelezi denies quitting his position as traditional prime minister to Zulu monarch and nation

By Siyabonga Mkhwanazi Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has denied he has quit his position as traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation.

He said he continued to serve at the pleasure of Zulu king Misuzulu KaZwelithini. It has been reported that Buthelezi has had a fallout with the king over the chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board. The board had been chaired by Judge Jerome Ngwenya for many years. But the king has backed the appointment of Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela for the position.

Buthelezi will hold a meeting with chiefs on Friday in Empangeni, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, to discuss matters related to Ingonyama Trust. However, Buthelezi said in a media briefing yesterday that he had not resigned from his position as traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation. He said he served in the position for 70 years and oversaw the installation of three kings.

“But the simple fact is that I have not asked his majesty to release me from this position, because I told his majesty from the beginning that I would serve at his pleasure, for as long as he requires and for as long as I am able, for the sake of our kingdom and our nation. The king has not asked me to relinquish this position and I remain in service,” said Buthelezi. He said he would have a meeting with the chiefs on Friday where issues related to the Ingonyama Trust Board would be clarified. He said since he called the meeting there had been speculation that it was an imbizo, but this was not the case.