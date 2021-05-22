By-elections show ANC still strong, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa is confident that the ANC will overcome its challenges and that this week’s by-election results showed the governing party was still strong.

Speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony to hand over land and title deeds to 30 black farmers in Tafelkop in the Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality, Limpopo, on Saturday, Ramaphosa said the ANC will be able to achieve unity and cohesion.

”I am not having sleepless nights about this matter, the ANC is alive,” he said, adding that the by-election results across the country reinforced his confidence.

Ramaphosa insisted that the ANC is up and ready, kicking and strong.

The president also indicated that the country was as prepared as it can be under the Covid-19 conditions for the local government elections scheduled for October 27. He said his administration decided to go ahead but push them back to October.

”We believe that they could go ahead,” said Ramaphosa, but pointed out that a lot will depend on how the Covid-19 numbers in the coming months.

Members of the Tafelkop Farmers’ Association (TFA) received 189 hectares of land valued at more than R25.5 million that they have been farming since 2000, when the government entered into lease agreements with the farmers.

Ramaphosa paid tribute to the farmers, saying they fought for the land in various ways and that their land is back

According to Ramaphosa, the farmers produced about six tons, which would increase to about 60 tons after the handover of title deeds to enable them to access capital and government assistance.

He said the 30 farmers have been working the land using their own money to produce tobacco, cotton and vegetables, and even exporting to Mozambique and France as well as supplying fresh produce markets in Gauteng.

”These are not emerging farmers, they are real, serious farmers. We have a lot to be proud about,” Ramaphosa said.

Throughout the land, the TFA supports 32 households and 128 permanent workers. He said the association showed that there are many South Africans who want to work the land as it has demonstrated.

”Agriculture is one of the sectors through which we want to grow the economy,” said Ramaphosa.

He assured the farmers that after handing over the title deeds the government is not going to walk away.

”We will give you the necessary agricultural support you need,” the president promised.

Ramaphosa said the support would be sustainable so that the farmers could stand on their own.

