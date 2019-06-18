Voter registration will take place at the weekend in three Eastern Cape municipalities where by-elections will be held. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

Port Elizabeth - Voter registration will take place at the weekend in three Eastern Cape municipalities where by-elections will be held. The three affected municipalities include Ward 21 in Mnquma Local Municipality, Ward 12 in Makana Local Municipality and Ward 10 at Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality.

According to the IEC, vacancies occurred due to the resignation of the ward councillors in Enoch Mgijima and Makana Municipalities while in the Mnquma Municipality a ward councillor passed away.

The wards in Enoch Mgijima and Makana were held by DA councillors while Mnquma Municipality was run by a late ANC councillor.

In the Mnquma Municipality, there are currently 3 846 registered voters, while there are 4 652 registered at Enoch Mgijima and 3 428 registered voters at Makana.

The IEC called on residents to ensure they were registered to vote. Voting stations within the affected wards will be open for registration from 8am until 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

"A reminder that in order to be able to vote you need to be a registered voter and to bring your green bar-coded ID book, smart ID card or a valid temporary identity certificate with to the voting station."

The IEC reiterated that it was a criminal offence to register in a ward where a person did not reside.