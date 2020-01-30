The Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu. Picture: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS

The Cabinet is again focusing on growing the economy. “If we are to deal with the many crises facing the country, we must identify sectors that will create the growth we need,” Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said of the Cabinet lekgotla in Pretoria.

Those attending the lekgotla, which was in its second day, are set to deliberate the implementation of the Medium-Term Strategic Framework, which stipulate the commitments the ANC made in its election manifesto last year.

The challenges facing state-owned enterprises (SOEs) such as Eskom and SAA are also on the agenda.

“We must re-purpose the state-owned entities to fulfil the mandate they were created for. SOEs are a crucial engine to help grow the economy,” Mthembu reiterated.