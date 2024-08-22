Cabinet applauds outcomes of 44th SADC summit and future prospects

Speaking during a media briefing on Thursday, August 22 in Pretoria, Minister of the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the Cabinet has expressed its support for the outcomes of the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, held in Harare, Zimbabwe, on August 17, 2024. Ntshavheni said the Summit addressed critical issues affecting the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and highlighted key areas for regional collaboration and development.

One of the main resolutions from the Summit was the call for member states to implement the SADC Regional Humanitarian Appeal in response to the El Niño-induced drought and floods. The Summit also emphasised the importance of monitoring weather and climate risks, including the anticipated La Niña event, and developing contingency measures to mitigate the impact of such disasters, Ntshavheni said. Moreover, she said the Summit also marked the implementation of the Agreement establishing the Tripartite Free Trade Area among COMESA, the East African Community, and SADC.

This agreement presents significant opportunities for SADC members, providing access to an expanded market of 26 countries with a combined population of approximately 700 million and a gross domestic product of US$1 trillion. Regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, Ntshavheni said the Summit expressed deep concern over the continued attacks on civilians in Palestine, which have resulted in loss of life, destruction of property, and worsening humanitarian conditions. The Summit called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and the initiation of talks to achieve a lasting resolution to the conflict.

In addition, Ntshavheni said the Cabinet also welcomed the discussions at the 13th SARA Conference, which focused on revitalising the rail sector within SADC. “The goal is to enhance regional trade and leverage opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area,“ she said. Furthermore, the Cabinet acknowledged that a robust SADC rail industry necessitates increased investment and regional collaboration to overcome challenges such as crime, theft, and vandalism.