Cape Town - The Cabinet has appointed a task team of Ministers that will work with civil society to deal with gender-based violence. It called for tough sentences against the perpetrators of violent crimes against women and children.

In a statement on Friday the Cabinet said action was needed against perpetrators of violence against women and children.

Uyinene Mrwetyana, boxing champion Leighandre Jegels, Jess Hess and several other women have been killed at the hands of men.

Several Ministers have been appointed to a task team that will deal with gender-based violence.

They include the Minister of Police Bheki Cele, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola, Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu, Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu and Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor.

“Cabinet has called for the imposition of the maximum sentence to the perpetrators. Notwithstanding the fact that there is a high conviction rate (74%) of gender-based violence and over 4 000 perpetrators who have received life sentences, more still needs to be done. One woman killed, raped and abused is one too many,” it said.

It called other men to stand up and fight against gender-based violence.

The Cabinet also condemned the xenophobic attacks that erupted in Gauteng this week.

It said more than more 483 people have been arrested and 10 were left dead by the attacks.

The government said there was no justification for the attack on foreign nationals.

