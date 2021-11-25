Cabinet approves law to allow independent candidates to contest as MPs and MPLs

Cape Town – Cabinet has approved a report that would allow independent candidates to contest national and provincial elections. This comes after the Constitutional Court ruled last year that independent candidates can contest national and provincial elections to be MPs and MPLs, and not be restricted to local government level.

This was after the New Nation Movement went to the High Court where it initially lost the battle, but went to the Constitutional Court to appeal the decision. The Concourt ruled in favour of the New Nation Movement. The ConCourt gave Parliament two years to fix the electoral laws to allow independent candidates to contest elections at national and provincial levels.