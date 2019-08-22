Presidency Minister Jackson Mthembu briefing the media on the outcomes of the fortnightly cabinet meeting. Picture: Chantall Presence/African News Agency (ANA)

Parliament - Cabinet approved a new service delivery model to ensure maximum collaboration between the three spheres of government, Presidency Minister Jackson Mthembu said on Thursday.



Briefing the media on the outcomes of the fortnightly Cabinet meeting, Mthembu said the new district-based service delivery model will align the three levels of government when projects and programmes are rolled out in the country's municipal districts."This is quite exciting because in our architecture and framework of district-based service delivery will allow us to work together as government and focus and zoom into a district so that all of us as we work in whatever area, we are not working in silos - all provincial departmnet, all national departments will then zoom into a particular distrct, working together so we enhance delivery of services in that district," he said.A war room would be set up so President Cyril Rampahosa and his cabinet can monitor the implementation of the new model in real time.