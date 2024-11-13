Cabinet congratulates Mozambique’s Daniel Chapo, Botswana’s Duma Boko and US’ Donald Trump and seeks to deepen trade with China

Cabinet has congratulated President-elect Daniel Chapo of Mozambique and his party, FRELIMO, after Chapo was declared winner in the country’s highly-contested, violence-marred election. The results have sparked deadly confrontations in the neighbouring country. The controversial election victory extends Frelimo’s 49-year grip on power in the vast southern African nation that has experienced violent protests in recent weeks.

Addressing media in Cape Town on the outcomes of a Cabinet meeting, Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said South Africa is concerned about the violence which has engulfed Mozambique in the wake of the elections. “The ongoing post-election violence is a concern, and all the disaffected parties should exhaust established legal remedies to resolve their election grievances and continue to build on the foundations of peace laid in the Maputo Accord for Peace and National Reconciliation,” she said. The Lebombo port of entry bordering South Africa and Mozambique has in recent days been closed on different occasions as violence rocked the Mozambican side of the border, forcing the Mozambican port officials to flee into South Africa.

Protesters throw rocks as they clash with Mozambique riot police in Maputo. File Picture: ALFREDO ZUNIGA / AFP Cabinet has also extended congratulations to newly-elected president of Botswana, Duma Boko and people of the Republic of Botswana, following the successful conclusion of recent elections which have birthed the presidential inauguration in the neighbouring country. “Cabinet commends the Umbrella for Democratic Change coalitions in Botswana on its success under the leadership of President Duma Boko and welcomed the establishment of transitional plans between the outgoing administration and the incoming administration of President Boko,” said Ntshaveni. Cabinet also congratulates President-elect Donald Trump following the US elections held on 5 November 2024.

“South Africa looks forward to working very closely with President-elect Trump over the next 12 months when President Cyril Ramaphosa assumes the Presidency of the G20 on 1 December 2024,” she said. On trade matters, the minister said Cabinet received a briefing about the outcomes of the recent successful State Visit to the People’s Republic of China and FOCAC meeting held in Beijing, China from 2 to 6 September. “Cabinet noted the following key outcomes for South Africa: an agreement to change the structure of trade into more value-added manufactured products, particularly an agreement to exchange a list of 100 value-added products from South Africa that China will consider importing,” said Ntshavheni.

“In addition, South Africa secured cooperation from China on three value chains relating to decarbonisation, digitalisation, transport and logistics. This cooperation will pave the way to promote investments in electric vehicles, battery manufacturing, renewable energy storage, as well as in identified Special Economic Zones and Industrial Development Zones.” President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State Visit in September was hosted by President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, in a prestigious ceremony held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Picture: Presidency She said key Chinese investors in both Shenzhen and Beijing expressed interest to either expand their investments or for greenfield investment into South Africa. During the Business Forum, six memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed aimed at promoting cooperations between Chinese entities and South African companies and development finance institutions to strengthen cooperation to promote industrial development in South Africa, promote technology cooperation to advance decarbonization of key South African sectors and value-chains and to promote investments in the renewable energy sector.