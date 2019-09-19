Cabinet is holding a special meeting to discuss the economic rescue plan that was released by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham

Johannesburg - Cabinet is holding a special meeting to discuss the economic rescue plan that was released by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. The document came under fire from ANC alliance partners, Cosatu and the SACP. The unions argued that it will lead to the partial privatisation of Eskom.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu told the media in Cape Town on Thursday the Cabinet was now discussing the document.

Mthembu said the document will ignite growth to the economy.

He said the National Treasury had received more than 700 submissions on the document.

“We left Cabinet, which is discussing an important matter in the country. There is a document the National Treasury put out for comment. We are now discussing that document as Cabinet as an extended form with Deputy Ministers,” said Mthembu.

“Cabinet is making fruitful contributions. We are told by National Treasury over 700 inputs and contributions were made by South Africans including academics,” he said.

Political Bureau