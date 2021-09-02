Cabinet extends state of disaster to October 15

Cape Town - Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says the Cabinet had again extended the national state of disaster to October 15. “Cabinet approved that the country should remain on alert Level 3 of the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Gungubele said at a post-meeting of Cabinet.

He said on Thursday the Cabinet was briefed by the Department of Health on the progress of the vaccination roll-out programme “Cabinet noted the decline in new infections, as well as hospital admissions and reported death cases.” However, he said the Cabinet noted the increase in infection reproduction rates.

“The Department of Health assured Cabinet that more work is being done to understand and contain the reported school cluster outbreaks, particularly in the Eastern Cape. “Cabinet appeals to parents, learners and school-governing bodies to ensure strict adherence to the wearing of masks, ventilation, social distancing and hand-washing hygiene. “Strict adherence to the non-pharmaceutical health protocols remains the most effective defence against the spread of the virus.”

More than 12.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered across the country. Gungubele said the increased number of vaccination sites, and extended vaccination days and the provision of free transport by provinces would result in a significant increase in the number of people who will be fully vaccinated. “Cabinet encourages unvaccinated people in our country, especially adults and those at high risk of developing severe illness, to vaccinate as quickly as possible.

“Vaccines hold good benefits for our health as they prevent serious illness, hospitalisation and death,” he said. “Let us fight the virus together by spreading verified information about vaccines provided by the Department of Health and World Health Organization,” Gungubele said. [email protected]