Five departments of North West government have been placed under administration by the national government, said Minister Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: Phill Magakoe

Parliament - Five departments of the provincial government in the North West have now been placed under full administration by the national government, Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said on Thursday.

Briefing journalists on the outcomes of the fortnightly cabinet meeting, Mokonyane said the office of the premier, the department of community safety and transport management, the department of basic education and sports development, the department of health, and the department of public works and roads will be placed under full administration, meaning national government will assume responsibility for these functions.

Furthermore, the department of finance, economy and enterprise, the department of local government and human settlements, the department of rural, environmental and agricultural development, the social development department, and the tourism department will be subject to section 100 (1)(a) of the South African Constitution. This means national government has issued an order to the provincial executive to comply with their obligations, or face being placed under full administration.

"Cabinet approved that the necessary correspondence be sent to the National Council of Provinces and that communications with the relevant stakeholders in North West should take place."

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo resigned this week after significant pressure from within his party and after violent protests which rocked the province.

African News Agency/ANA