Cabinet highlights key developments in energy and port infrastructure

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has provided an update on the outcomes of the latest Cabinet meeting on Thursday in Pretoria where they hailed the signing into law of the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act by President Cyril Ramaphosa. “The amendments enhance energy security by drawing in more participants into energy production.

“The country’s energy security has also been further strengthened with an additional 2,500 megawatts of electricity that will be fed into the national grid at the end of September 2024,” Cabinet said in a statement. The changes are expected to bolster energy security by encouraging more participants in energy production. Notably, by the end of September 2024, an additional 2,500 megawatts of electricity will be added to the national grid. This new capacity will come from Medupi Unit 4, Kusile Unit 6, and Koeberg Unit 2. The addition will help the country reach a significant milestone of 150 days without load shedding, with the current achievement standing at 148 days, she said.

This progress has been accompanied by a reduction in the use of Open Cycle Gas Turbines (OCGT), resulting in a savings of R10.21 billion in diesel costs compared to the same period last year. Cabinet also acknowledged the withdrawal of the determination for procuring new nuclear energy generation capacity by Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. This move is aimed at allowing for further public consultation, said Ntshavheni. Despite this, Cabinet reaffirmed that nuclear energy remains a crucial component of the country’s energy mix due to its role as a low-carbon, reliable source of electricity that can significantly enhance energy security and support climate change goals.

In addition to developments in the energy sector, Cabinet has welcomed the launch of five out of seven new tugboats as part of Transnet National Ports Authority’s fleet renewal program. This initiative is designed to address congestion challenges at South Africa's ports. This initiative is part of the Freight Logistics Roadmap aimed at restoring efficiency and competitiveness in the country’s ports and rail systems. “The tugboats, which are equipped with the latest technology and improved bollard pull capacity, will help reduce vessel turnaround times by assisting in the faster movement of cargo and container ships through our major ports.