‘Cabinet is bloated to accommodate racists’: Economic Freedom Fighters reaction

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has criticised the broad Cabinet announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night, calling it “bloated” after the president separated some departments to accommodate the political parties in the government of national unity (GNU). “The EFF has noted the announcement by Cyril Ramaphosa of what is essentially an ANC-DA cabinet, confirming our long-standing view that the government of national unity was nothing but a smokescreen for the ANC to secure a predetermined grand coalition with the racist DA,” said EFF national spokesperson, Leigh-Ann Mathys.

“It is even more concerning that this Cabinet has been increased and bloated, signalling more pressure on taxpayers to allow for the accommodation of racists and their policies in high positions of power. “The announcement by Cyril Ramaphosa confirms that the ANC has abandoned its historical role as a liberation movement in Africa, and has solidified its role as an instrument of white supremacy, and domestic and global capital on the continent,” she said. By handing over six Cabinet posts to the Democratic Alliance, and six deputy ministerial roles, the EFF said the ANC has surpassed the compromises they made in 1994.

“These positions mean that racists are poised to implement regressive and neo-liberal policies that will entrench market-fundamentalism and profit maximisation by the corporate and financial sector, at the expense of the poor black majority. At a policy level, it is inexcusable to give racists control and influence in sectors such as agriculture, trade, finance, education, energy and infrastructural development, when they have exhibited that where they govern, they prioritise the interests of the white minority,” said Mathys. She said her party will remain an effective opposition, “whose sole responsibility will be to undermine the backward policy advancements of the ANC-DA grand coalition” at all levels of government and on the picket lines. Earlier, IOL reported that the rand remained stable on Sunday night after Ramaphosa announced the new Cabinet for the seventh administration. The new Cabinet includes ministers and deputy ministers from the ANC, DA, Inkatha Freedom Party , Patriotic Alliance, Good, United Democratic Movement and FF Plus.