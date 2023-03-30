Cabinet is embarrassed by escape of Thabo Bester

Minister in the Presidency for State Security, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has admitted that government is embarrassed at the brazen escape by rapist and murderer Thabo Bester. Ntshavheni said that was why they have asked law enforcement agencies to ensure Bester was captured and sent back to prison.

She said they also want all those who were involved in the escape of Bester to be held accountable for their actions. The minister said this includes three officials who were dismissed by G4S security company last year for their involvement in the escape. Ntshavheni, who was briefing the media on the Cabinet decisions on Thursday, said the victims of Bester must see justice being served.

Prisons were not meant to be places where prisoners can escape, but to ensure they serve their term. This was also to give confidence to victims of the perpetrator that justice has been done. Ntshavheni said law enforcement agencies must ensure that Bester was caught.

“On the Thabo Bester matter, indeed government is embarrassed, it’s an embarrassing situation that a convicted criminal sentenced to life and 75 years escapes from prison. “That is why Cabinet has instructed law enforcement agencies to make sure that he is recaptured as soon as possible. But to also make sure that everybody who was involved in assisting or aiding him or who was negligent in any form or manner must face consequences, including those who have already been dismissed from the correctional centre,” said Ntshavheni. “As government we take seriously our responsibility to make sure that convicted criminals serve their term in jail and those who are their victims feel justice has been served,” she said.

She added that Cabinet has asked the Department of Correctional Services that they take over the two privately-run prisons. The two prisons are in Mangaung and Makhado in Limpopo. [email protected]