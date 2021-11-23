Cabinet is keeping an eye on security situation to prevent another July unrest

Cape Town - Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Nomalungelo Gina says Cabinet is keeping an eye on the security situation in the country after the July unrest and wants to ensure the riots are not witnessed again. Gina told members of the National Council of Provinces that what happened in July should not happen again.

She said members of the Cabinet were concerned and they discussed this in meetings from time to time to ensure that the country is prepared when there was a similar situation and it could be contained. They were also talking to the investors about their safety and security environment. She said it was in the interest of South Africa there was stability.

Gina said the issue of security remained on top of the agenda of Cabinet ministers. “As government, I can assure you, it’s one item that when seated even in the Cabinet committee meetings and for sure even the Cabinet ministers they do look at that and say what is it that they can do to make sure that we are aware and we are prepared for such things. Are there measures and controls that we can put in place in making sure that we don’t find ourselves in the same situation we found ourselves in,” said Gina. She said they were also working with the SAPS to ensure there was stability.

They also rely on the police to give them information on the security environment. Gina also said the businesses that were affected by the violence and looting reported their cases to the police. However, she said she would not be able to respond to questions on the people arrested for the violence and looting.