Cabinet reshuffle: President Cyril Ramaphosa to make announcement at 8.30pm

Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa will reshuffle his cabinet on Thursday night after weeks of speculation in the wake of the recent riots and the scandal involving Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. Tyrone Seale, Acting Spokesperson to the President in a statement said that Ramaphosa will make an announcement on changes to the national executive at 8.30pm.

“The President’s address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences,” the statement said. President Ramaphosa has been under pressure to make changes to his cabinet in the wake of damning findings by the Special Investigations Unit into the Digital Vibes Scandal that saw Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize taking forced leave. Now with the findings by the SIU that directly implicating Mkhize and his family, Ramaphosa has been under pressure to axe his embattled Health Minister.

MORE ON THIS ANC not informed about possible Cabinet reshuffle, says Jessie Duarte