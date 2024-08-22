Cabinet updates on crime busts, GBV and disaster response efforts

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni provided an update on the outcomes of the latest Cabinet meeting on Thursday in Pretoria. According to Nshavheni the Cabinet discussed a range of issues, highlighting significant developments in crime control, border management, gender-based violence (GBV), and disaster response.

One major topic was the recent arrest of a 40-year-old suspect linked to a kidnapping-for-ransom syndicate targeting South African business people. This individual is also alleged to be a central figure in the R300 million crystal meth drug seizure in Fourways and Bruma, Johannesburg. “Fighting crime remains a shared responsibility between the police, communities and all sectors, and the Cabinet continues to urge citizens to work with law-enforcement agencies to combat crime in our communities," Ntshavheni said, reflecting the Cabinet’s stance on tackling crime. In response to the escalating crime rate in the Eastern Cape, the Cabinet supports the deployment of multidisciplinary law enforcement teams.

“The multidisciplinary teams include anti-organised crime, specialised operations and intelligence operatives. Cabinet reiterated to law enforcement that communities cannot be held ransom by criminals. “Cabinet reiterated to law enforcement that communities cannot be held ransom by criminals,” Ntshavheni said. The Cabinet also commended the Border Management Agency for apprehending suspects with 34 passports at the Lebombo Port of Entry to Mozambique.

This operation is part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal immigration and maintain border security. Furthermore, on the issue of Gender based violence and femicide (GBVF), Ntshavheni says the Cabinet supports President Cyril Ramaphosa’s initiative of urging men to sign a virtual pledge against GBVF. This pledge encourages men to adopt positive behaviours, respect women’s rights, and commit to treating women with dignity.

The opening of the 65th Thuthuzela Care Centre at Mitchell Plain Hospital in Cape Town was also highlighted as a significant step in supporting GBV victims. Addressing the alarming rates of teenage pregnancies, the Cabinet urges society and parents to report any sexual activity involving minors, as such actions constitute criminal offences. The government emphasises that addressing teenage pregnancy is crucial for breaking the cycle of poverty and enhancing educational and economic opportunities for young women and girls.

Regarding crime statistics, the Cabinet has noted the pre-release calendar for the quarterly crime statistics of the 2024/2025 financial year. These statistics, scheduled for release in August, November 2024, February, and March 2025, are essential for monitoring crime trends and improving decision-making in collaboration with law enforcement, government, and civil society Ntshavheni says. On disaster management, Cabinet has praised the Department of Human Settlements for its prompt response to assist families displaced by flooding caused by dam collapses in Swartland Municipality, Western Cape.