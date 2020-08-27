Cabinet wants those involved in Covid-19 corruption to be arrested

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet has lambasted the individuals and companies who looted billions of Covid-19 funds and urged all law enforcement agencies to ensure they are jailed. This was revealed by Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Thursday when he addressed the media on the outcome of the Cabinet meeting. Mthembu initially lodged an attack on those who were undermining regulations governing the sale of alcohol, especially those who drove while under the influence of liquor. Mthembu said Cabinet has mourned the loss of three Tshwane Metro Police officers who died after being hit by a drunk driver. Expressing Ramaphosa’s disappointment, Mthembu said Cabinet has urged the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and other law enforcement agencies to swiftly investigate those implicated in Covid-19 corruption.

“Those implicated must be arrested and punished. Monies belonging to the state must be recovered,” Mthembu said.

He also praised the quick action of the Inter-Ministerial Committee led by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola which published the list of all Covid-19 procurement in municipalities, national and provincial governments as well as state owned entities.

“The committee released the list to make it accessible to the public. The committee was not established to investigate corruption in the acquisition of PPEs. Its task was to compile the list of what has been procured,” Mthembu said.

Mthembu’s explanation about the role of the Inter-Ministerial Committee was an apparent swipe at the opposition parties who had accused the governing party of investigating itself.

When Ramaphosa announced the committee last month, he received a backlash from most of the opposition, especially the DA and EFF.

Without mentioning the opposition parties, Mthembu reiterated that the task of the Inter-Ministerial Committee was to compile all the information and be able to put all that on the National Treasury website so that people can have access to it.

Mthembu emphasised the agencies investigating the corruption were the SIU, Hawks, NPA and Correctional Services.

“They are all at the Fusion Centre in Joburg. All law enforcement agencies are there to deal with any malfeasance and corruption. They are due to give the President a report during the first week of September,” Mthembu said.

He made a call to people to volunteer and become “Izimpimpi” (informers) to allow the state to fight against corruption and greed.

Mthembu said incidents such as theft of Covid-19 funds would likely erode the people’s trust in government.

Political Bureau