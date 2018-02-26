JOHANNESBURG - Eight members of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) will be sworn in as new Members of Parliament from Tuesday afternoon.

The office of the ANC Chief Whip said those deployed who will fill vacant MP seats include: newly appointed Deputy President David Mabuza, Reginah Mhaule, new Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Zweli Mkhize, Nathi Nhleko, Peggy Nkonyeni, new Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene, Alvin Botes and Nhlanhla Xaba.

Mkhize and Nene were appointed to the Cabinet in a late night reshuffle on Monday.

"The Office of the Chief Whip congratulates these new deployees and those appointed to the National Executive as announced by the President of the Republic, Cde Cyril Ramaphosa. We wish them well," said spokesperson, Nonceba Mhlauli.

"The ANC also announces the resignation of Cde. Nokuzola Tolashe as a Member of Parliament from the Eastern Cape-to-National list following her redeployment to the Lukhanji Local Municipality. She was elected Mayor of the municipality earlier today."

African News Agency/ANA