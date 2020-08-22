Call for government to ensure women occupy half of top public service jobs

Cape Town – Government departments have been urged to intensify their efforts to ensure 50% representation of women in top public service positions.

Public Service and Administration Director-General Yoliswa Makhasi has called on departments to focus on concrete strategies to implement the government’s eight-principle action plan, which is a mechanism to address the imbalance of power relations within the public service workplaces due to the under representation of women in the senior management service level and advance gender transformation.

Ahead of this year’s public service women management week, which starts on Monday, Makhasi noted that the public service is currently sitting at 42% of the required 50% equity representation in the senior management service level, which includes directors, chief directors, deputy directors-general and directors-general.

In a letter to all heads of national, provincial departments and administrations, Makhasi said the public service will prioritise economic empowerment with specific reference to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Makhasi, there is a need to eliminate gender oppression, patriarchy, sexism, racism, ageism and structural oppression by creating conducive working environments that enable women to live meaningful and dignified lives more especially contributing to decision-making which affects all areas of their lives.