Call for independent candidates as DA, ANC deadlock in eThekwini

A deadlock between the DA and ANC in governing eThekwini and public spats between parties has led to a surprise call for more independent candidates to contest local elections. "The only people who suffer when some politicians fail to understand their role in the communities they serve are the ratepayers and the residents. “Ratepayers Associations will no longer stand by and allow politicians to fail us. Their days are numbered, as the voters are beginning to understand where the problem lies.

“We will continue to work towards having an independent in every ward," Allison Schoeman from the Ethekwini United Ratepayers, Business & Civics Organisation told IOL. But, the DA has defended its position, saying it would rather be in opposition in eThekwini than accept the EFF as chairperson of the municipal public accounts committee. "The DA has done everything it can to find a solution through the impasse but believe it is in the best interests of the residents to remain in opposition and force the city to fix the water crisis through our court case which will be heard on October 8," DA provincial leader Dean Macpherson told IOL.

That court order includes an action plan to remedy several breaches brought by the DA against eThekwini Municipality, the Minister of Water and Sanitation (Pemmy Majodina), Minister of Forest, Fisheries & Environment (Dion George) and the Minister of Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs (Velenkosini Hlabisa). But, ActionSA leader in the KZN province, Zwakele Mncwango, is not buying the DA's defence. "The problem is that for 2 months now, the portfolio committee in eThekwini has no chairperson because of the DA's failure to be decisive. This is more problematic now as eThekwini ratepayers face water crises, and there's no political accountability as the department has no political head.

“The DA's position in eThekwini is moot because they are in coalition with the ANC in all spheres of government. On July 10, the DA agreed to a coalition government that involved EFF as a Chairperson. The IFP and DA have been fighting over the Trade Services Portfolio committee and the DA is not happy it has been taken by the IFP. “The truth is that the DA wants to hide their relationship with the ANC in Ethekwini Municipality," Mncwango said in response. Beyond the impasse between the DA and the ANC, the DA is also fighting a public PR battle after fielding a controversial candidate in next month's by elections in Umhlanga, north of Durban.

Their candidate, Bradley Singh, is embroiled in a war of words with the ActionSA contender in the same ward, Saul Basckin. Singh who lives in Phoenix, has been accused of not living in the ward he is contesting. He insists he owns property there - and challenged Mncwango to put down R5 million for him to prove his residency. But, residents are not impressed with the character assassination from both candidates.