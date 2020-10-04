Call for info after Sedibeng municipal manager Stanley Khanyile shot dead

Johannesburg - Tributes continue to pour in for slain Sedibeng District Council Municipal Manager Stanley Khanyile who was shot on Saturday by unknown assailants. Paying tribute, Sedibeng District Municipality Council Mayor Busisiwe Modisakeng said she had learnt with shock and sadness about the sudden passing of Khanyile. Khanyile was shot and killed in Meyersdal by unknown suspects. Khanyile was shot while sitting in his Mercedes-Benz. According to sources, the suspects fired 15 shots at Khanyile’s vehicle before fleeing. They said an undisclosed amount of cash was found in his boot. He served as Sedibeng District Municipal Manager from June 2017 until his murder.

“The brutal and inhumane murder of Mr Khanyile has left a devastating pain and sudden loss to the family of Sedibeng District Municipality and its stakeholders,” Modisakeng said.

The Executive Mayor encouraged anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects to contact their nearest police station or to call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

“I humbly urge that we provide the Khanyile’s family and friends the much-needed space and support during this dark and trying time for their loss and grief and to ensure that Mr Khanyile receives a dignified send-off.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and his colleagues,” she said.

Similar expressions were made by the South African Local Government Association (Salga) on Sunday.

Salga spokesperson Marelda Boshielo said it was with deep sadness that Salga had learned with shock of the passing of Khanyile.

“Mr Khanyile also served as chairperson of the Gauteng Municipal Managers Forum. In light of this tragic incident, Salga joins the entire local government community in mourning the death of Mr Khanyile and in expressing its sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues."

“Salga would like to point out that this murder underscores the widespread impunity for killings and intimidation of municipal managers and councillors. The association, in the year 2017, released a report on the intimidation and killing of councillors and municipal managers titled Violence in Democracy. The report revealed that politically motivated killings have been shown to have negative effects on service delivery, the professionalisation of local government and are a threat to democracy."

She said Salga hoped that the circumstances surrounding Khanyile’s death would begin to emerge and that law enforcement agencies would act swiftly to make sure that those behind the murder are brought to book.

Khanyile's brutal killing follows his suspension by the Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile in August.

Khanyile had also made a brief appearance at the King Williams Town Magistrate’s Court on charges of contravening the Public Finance Management Act while HOD of Social Development in the Eastern Cape in 2015.

Khanyile was charged alongside Durban businessman Poovandaren Chetty and advocate Vuyokazi Sangoni following allegations that three allegedly misused public funds which were set aside for the construction of a women's resource development centre worth R42 million.

According to the allegations, Khanyile flouted tender procurements when he allegedly awarded the contract to Chetty.

He allegedly awarded a contract worth over R14 million to a company called Umnotho Development, owned by Chetty.

In 2016, Khanyile allegedly gave Chetty an additional amount of R15 million.

He was due in court this month.

Khanyile was also accused of allegedly having refused to pay bursaries for municipal officials but approving bursary for Sindiswa Mpeta, a director in his office.

He was said to have appointed 10 other staff members in his office without any budget for the appointments.

Police investigations continue.

Political Bureau