Parliament - Members of Parliament want former communications minister Faith Muthambi hauled before the ethics committee for allegedly sharing confidential cabinet documents with the Guptas.

On Tuesday, ANC MPs led the charge in calling for stronger action to be taken against Muthambi for her alleged misconduct dating back to Parliament’s inquiry into the SABC in 2016.

This emerged when the committee met to decide whether to institute an inquiry after Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli received a report of state capture against Muthambi from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) last year.

In its report, Outa presented evidence that Muthambi shared confidential information via e-mail with Tony Gupta which allowed the Gupta family to influence government policy.

Committee chairperson Humphrey Maxegwana said what could be deduced from the Outa report is that Muthambi sent e-mails to Gupta on executive matters.

“The other matters are those the ad hoc committee on the SABC dealt with,” he said.

Maxegwana said the issues on confidentiality on executive matters fell directly under the ethics committee.

The DA’s Phumzile van Damme said the inquiry should go ahead.

“It relates to SABC archives and payments made by MultiChoice to ANN7.

"The public expects of us to conduct an inquiry into a matter put before us.

"It does not only relate to e-mails,” Van Damme said.

