Call for traditional ceremonies to be postponed during coronavirus lockdown

Johannesburg - A Traditional healers’ organisation has appealed to sangomas to halt ceremonies due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The National Unitary Professional Association for African Traditional Health Practitioners of SA (Nupaathpsa) has recommended to sangomas that they should not hold traditional ceremonies during the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

”We advise traditional leaders to postpone rituals, ceremonies, rites of passage and spiritual and traditional gatherings such as umemulo, umhlonyane, imbele ko, ukubuyisa ithongo, ukumisa amalada, imilindelo,” the association pleaded.

Nupaathpsa claimed that traditional medicine was available to treat the Covid-19 virus, including flu and fever.

”There should be channels to assist with access to well-known traditional medicine prescribed by traditional healers. We also recognise that it is important that all necessary precautions are taken including washing of hands with soap for 20 seconds and social distancing which must be adhered to,” the organisation said.