The Public Service Commission (PSC) has asked Parliament to act against ministers and MECs who failed to provide it with feedback on actions taken against senior officials who did not make financial disclosures to the commission. Commissioner Mike Selloane said the PSC found that there were departments that did not submit financial disclosure forms (FDF) by the due date, adding that executive authorities must hold heads of department accountable for such non-compliance.

“The PSC has found cases of conflict of interest in 11 national departments and three provincial departments. To this end, it is recommended that the HODs must consider taking immediate disciplinary action and report the matter to the National Treasury to restrict the affected companies from doing business with the state,” Selloane said.

He also said that it was found that there were senior managers whose companies were registered on the central supplier database of the National Treasury.

The PSC has also asked Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu to consider issuing a directive which would make it compulsory for all government departments to have gifts policy.

Selloane said a gifts policy could properly address the management of gifts in the public service and make it compulsory for departments to keep and maintain gift registers.

This would enable the effective scrutiny of gifts and sponsorships by the PSC.

Selloane said the PSC made a call to Mchunu after the PSC had identified cases where senior government managers had received gifts which exceeded the stipulated threshold of R350 per year.

“The executive authorities were advised to consult with officials who received gifts and/or sponsorships other than diplomatic gifts to verify if these were not gratification or gifts received, solicited or accepted in contravention of Regulation 13 (a) or (* ) of the Public Service Regulation (PSR), 2016.

“Where contravention of Regulation 13 (a) or (* ) could be established, the executive authorities are advised to consider taking disciplinary action against the affected official in terms of section 16A of the Act,” Selloane said.

The PSC has also urged the government to act against officials who were found to have been doing other remunerative work (ORW) without permission from the heads of departments.

“Out of 428 senior managers who were engaged in ORW during January and April, only 142 (33%) obtained the necessary approval.

"The executive authorities are advised to take the necessary actions in terms of section 31 of the Public Service Act, 1994, as amended,” Selloane said.

Political Bureau