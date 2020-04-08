Calls for Ndabeni-Abrahams's arrest after Ramaphosa places her on suspension

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Johannesburg - South Africans have called for Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams to be arrested despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to place her on two months special leave effective immediately for violating lockdown regulations. On Sunday, Ndabeni-Abrahams broke the 21-day nationwide lockdown regulations by visiting former Higher Education Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana, leading to a huge public outcry and subsequent calls for Ramaphosa to take action against her and for the police to arrest her. Those calling for her arrest argue that she must be treated like all other citizens who have been nabbed for breaking lockdown regulations and in a statement this morning, the Presidency said that the "the law should take its course". On Twitter, South Africans have called for action against Ndabeni-Abrahams' sanction to go beyond the two-month suspension and for the police to enforce the lockdown regulations by arresting her.

The law should take its course, can we get the Minister's address like we did with all other citizens who posted videos on social media breaking de lockdown rules to bheki so he should do the ryt thing, the law should indeed take its course #stellandabeni #BhekiCele pic.twitter.com/76nGJXpdKa — chinakie (@chinakie2) April 8, 2020

Posting a picture of a couple that was arrested in Nseleni, Richards Bay, on their wedding day at the weekend for violating the lockdown regulations, @TheMikeAppel posted: When the President says the "law should take its course".let's just remember how it took its course here 👇🏽 and then check the consistency in application of said law. #stellandabeni pic.twitter.com/oUTX7e1bdu

@lindoNgwane88 said that there would have been a very different public narrative to Ndabeni-Abahams if the incident had occurred under former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure.

Imagine if @Stellarated was former president Zuma's minister. Media would have call zuma incompetent president. Corrupt and all sort of names 🚮🚮 #stellandabeni — lindo (@lindoNgwane88) April 8, 2020

Sonwabile Spayidile (@sosopay) said that the government and police needed to pounce on the minister immediately and arrest her. #stellandabeni deserves a special cell not a special leave. This government is inconsistent. pic.twitter.com/Bk66IrmRES

— Sonwabile Spayidile (@sosospay) April 8, 2020

Ziyanda Xakayi (@ZeeXakayi), wrote:So she is getting a full month to relax and do nothing and get PAID for it 🤔 @CyrilRamaphosa this is a spit in our face #stellandabeni after ruthlessly cancelling someone ‘s wedding after they spent their hard earned cash on it

— ziyanda xakayi (@ZeeXakayi) April 8, 2020