Calls for one million people to take a stand against corruption in SA

Johannesburg - Move One Million is mobilising people in South Africa and around the world to stand up, fight for the heart and soul of the country and call out corruption. The Move One Million movement, which is affiliated with I’m Staying SA, wants South Africans in all corners of the country to take a stand, grab their placards and take a stand for the future of the country. It is planning a co-ordinated nationwide protest on September 5, where people will take a stand wherever they are and express dissatisfaction about corruption in the country. This comes after increasing media reports of PPE-related corruption with the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa. “We are in a battle for the heart and soul of South Africa. We cannot allow ourselves to be paralysed by fear for one more minute. Yes, we are banged up and yes, we have been beaten down, but we are not broken.

“It is up to every single one of us to rise up against the people bent on trying to destroy our great nation,” the group said.

“The time is now for us to unite from all corners of the globe and show solidarity against a bent and corrupt system that can no longer be allowed to have its way with the future of our people and the future leaders that follow.

“We are now left with only two options – either we run and cower, or make a stand, together, as sons and daughters of South Africa.

“Either we stand together united as one, or we fall divided as individuals. The time for sitting on the fence is over.

“Our country needs us, and only the people can set us free! Our aim is to get one million people to take hands in peaceful protest across the country and abroad.

“To show our force, we need not raise our voice. The sheer numbers of purposeful protestors alone will make a statement that the world will not be able to ignore,” the group said.

Formed in mid-July, the group has now garnered 480 000 members and people have started sharing their pictures “taking a stand”.

“Through the help of a carefully constructed plan, we will leverage all of our partner platforms, groups, and associations along with both local and international press for this event (or events), where we will deliver our expectations.

“We will develop these with the help of the public. We will call on all races, all religions, all genders to work with us and strengthen the numbers, and mount growing pressure through our ongoing presence and international awareness campaigns,” they said.

