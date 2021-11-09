Calls for progressive introduction of Basic Income Grant grow

Campaign movement Cry of the Xcluded has called on the government to look into progressively introducing an unconditional universal basic income grant (BIG). The call by Cry of the Xcluded, which was launched by Saftu, Amcu and the Assembly of the Unemployed in February, was made two days before Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tabled the medium-term expenditure framework.

Addressing a media conference on Tuesday, Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said people without a stable income aged between 18 and 59 should receive a BIG from the state. “We demand a basic income grant of R1 500 that meets the immediate living needs of the unemployed,” Vavi said. He also said the proposed BIG would boost the economy, create demand for products and services, and thus create many jobs.

“The government must focus on attracting the people back into the economy instead of just foreign investors.” Vavi noted with the municipal election now gone, the money put aside for local government was being slashed. “With even less money provided to the local government from the national government, municipalities will be forced to increase the prices of rates, water and electricity. More people will be excluded, service delivery will get even worse, and we get closer and closer to a climate disaster.”

He also said although the government has cut spending, it lowered taxes for corporations. “This means the rich will get even richer, because they pay less taxes. This also means even less money for the government to spend on public services,” he said. Vavi said they were tired of empty promises.

He said there were alternatives and lots of resources that could be harnessed to pay for a budget that prioritises the needs of the people and the planet. “There’s no reason the poor should be left to pay the check, and bear the bulk of the costs of the debt crisis, while the private sector and the rich will profit.” He said the most urgent and pressing demand was an end to austerity.

“Cutting the budget in a time of economic stagnation will destroy the very tools and resources we need to jump-start the economy. This requires a huge mobilisation of state resources that will pump life back into our economy.” Vavi said they also demand for an end to casualisation and temporary work. “EPWP workers must be insourced and given the benefits afforded to permanent workers. Decent work must be created at a living wage,” he said.

Vavi said the campaign movement recognised the existence of climate change as an emergency for the people and the planet. “We therefore demand that our government oversee a just transition from our current economy to a low-carbon economy based on 100% renewable energy by 2030 to avoid the crisis of a 1.5C° increase.” He added that they rejected and condemned all those who wished to privatise Eskom.