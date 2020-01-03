Johannesburg - The success of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, which resumes in two weeks’ time, hinges on the Justice Ministry’s ability to extradite the Gupta brothers and have them provide witness testimony before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
This is the view of political analyst Professor Ashwin Desai, of the University of Johannesburg, who on Thursday said the main challenge for the commission was whether the Guptas would appear or not.
“Without the Guptas, all the other characters are minor figures in the drama”.
“State capture without the Guptas is like staging Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet without Romeo and Juliet being at the centre of the story. The question is: will the minister of justice and the head of the NPA succeed in getting the Guptas extradited?
“If they are unsuccessful, then the evidence is like a ball of cotton that is unravelling and can never be put together for a coherent narrative. That is the commission’s most significant challenge,” said Desai.