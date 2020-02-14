Cape Town - Partnerships between government and the private sector should focus on creating a conducive environment where citizens could sustain themselves, social development minister Lindiwe Zulu said.
Speaking at a build-up to Thursday's state of the nation address for GovChat - government's official citizen engagement platform - Zulu highlighted the role the private sector could play in "re-imagining" social development.
“I believe that the continual collaborative engagements and interactions will foster a better appreciation and the need for new and creative projects in re-imagining concepts and programmes for the advancements of social development,” Zulu was quoted as saying in a statement.
"We must say yes to creating a better South Africa and to partnering with each other, as this will add to creating a conducive environment to ensuring that citizens can sustain themselves."
Her department said that in collaboration with the ministry, GovChat would document and publish a White Paper to serve as a "guide to define mutually identified actions and to underpin ongoing agendas and discussion".