Johannesburg - The ANC has called for restraint amid ongoing attacks and accusations against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. The ANC’s call on Friday came after the SACP insisted on its stance that Parliament should continue to conduct an inquiry into the public protector’s fitness to hold office.

SACP second deputy general-secretary Solly Mapaila had called Mkhwebane a hired gun of the fight campaign.

Spokesperson for the ANC Pule Mabe said on Friday: “We call on all South Africans to exercise restraint and refrain from making public statements that have the potential to undermine the integrity and credibility of Chapter 9 institutions.”

The SACP said it was time for Parliament to continue with its inquiry to remove Mkhwebane.

The public protector defended herself and threatened to take Mapaila to court.

The DA has asked Parliament to hold an inquiry to remove Mkhwebane.

Speaker Thandi Modise referred the request to the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services. The committee will convene next week. It had said it would consider the request of the speaker and take a decision. However, it is not clear how soon that decision will be made.

Mabe said they welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s co-operation with the public protector by submitting his replies to her after Ramaphosa had asked for an extension.

This relates to an investigation the public protector is conducting on a R500000 donation Ramaphosa received for his campaign to be ANC president in 2017.

It was reported at the weekend that Mkhwebane’s investigation includes money laundering charges against Ramaphosa.

He said this week, he would like to see the investigation concluded speedily.

The investigation follows a complaint lodged by DA leader Mmusi Maimane about the R500000 donation by controversial facilities management company Global African Operations (formerly Bosasa).

Ramaphosa has said they tried to return the money, but it would not take it back and it was then put in the trust account of lawyers.

Mabe said: “The mandate of the office of the public protector is to strengthen constitutional democracy which we believe is necessary to consolidate our democratic gains.”

Political Bureau

