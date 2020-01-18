Pretoria - The ANC's national executive committee will have to decide on the continued existence of the Department of Public Enterprises.
This comes after ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe used the party's National Executive Committee meeting on Saturday to push for power utility Eskom to be placed under his department, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.
In a move which could be considered as undermining Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, Mantashe said he believed Eskom had a better future under his department than under Public Enterprises. Several NEC members joined the chorus calling for Gordhan's department to be scrapped.