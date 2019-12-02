Schweizer-Reneke - Winning the elections starts with your family, the Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) said on Monday.
"You must have the support of your family, you cannot expect people outside your family to vote for you, start with your son, your daughter and cousins...You must sit down with your family and tell them you are standing to be elected," party leader Mbahare Kekana told candidates in Schweizer-Reneke.
The party was preparing its election campaign ahead of the January 15 by-election.
The North West provincial government dissolved the council of Mamusa in October, after the municipality failed to improved even though it was put under administration.
"A candidate who wins a ward for F4SD will receive R100 000. It will be the first ward for us. I am a man of my words I deliver. After you won a ward, in seven days we will come to deliver the cheque. This is a commitment I made," Kekan said.