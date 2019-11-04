Cape Town - The South African Council of Educators (Sace) has found up to 65 teachers guilty of still using corporal punishment to discipline pupils at schools.
This was revealed by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga in a written response to a parliamentary question by DA MP Nomsa Marchesi.
Marchesi had inquired about teachers who used corporal punishment to enforce discipline in the classroom in the past three school years - this despite the practice being outlawed in 1997.
Among other things, Marchesi sought to establish if any action had been taken against the teachers and whether the provincial departments of education were providing professional development training to teachers on how to discipline pupils without using corporal punishment.
In a written response, Motshekga said that up to 229 teachers had received advisory letters for using corporal punishment from the Sace disciplinary tribunal in 2016/17.