Cape Town a hub for global discussion as CTICC hosts 9th annual New Development Bank meeting

The City of Cape Town has been attracting major events with the New Development Bank’s (NDB) 9th Annual General Meeting taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from Thursday, August 29 to Saturday, August 31. The New Development Bank (NDB) is a multilateral development bank established by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) to mobilise resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in emerging markets and developing countries.

This year’s theme, Investing in a Sustainable Future, underscores the Bank’s commitment to addressing global challenges through sustainable development. The annual meeting will serve as a critical platform for discussions on how NDB can finance infrastructure and sustainable projects in emerging markets and developing countries with enhanced effectiveness and excellence. Leaders, decision-makers, and business professionals will gather to discuss how to promote investment for a sustainable future. The Programme includes presentations on cutting-edge financial systems for sustainable development, prospects for sustainable investment, as well as thought-provoking panel discussions and keynote addresses by prominent figures. Participants will discuss and examine co-operative initiatives that solve urgent social and environmental issues and the best practices in cultivating new engines for sustainable growth.

This will be the second time the event will be hosted in Cape Town – the last time the meeting was in the Mother City was in 2019. The NDB said the choice of Cape Town for the 9th annual meeting was made in consultation and close co-ordination with the government of South Africa, taking into account various factors such as the city's uniqueness, as well as its capacity to host international events. “The NDB annual meetings are typically held in the member countries of the Bank on a rotational basis. For instance, last year, the annual meeting took place in China, and this year it will be hosted in Cape Town, South Africa. As for the 10th annual meeting of the NDB next year, we anticipate that the location could be determined during the upcoming annual meeting in Cape Town,” the NDB said.

The City of Cape Town is ecstatic to be hosting this international conference. Leading up to Tourism Month in September and the upcoming visitor season, the City’s mayoral committee member for economic growth, Alderman James Vos, unveiled the new ‘Choose Cape Town’ branding campaign this week at Cape Town International Airport. “This latest campaign builds on the momentum of our highly successful marketing efforts by the Tourism and Place-Marketing Branch within the City's Economic Growth Directorate, which last year reached millions globally – 8,2 million people in US cities like New York, Miami, Washington, and Atlanta; and 3,3 million in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil,” Vos said.

He said the campaign falls within the five-point action programme identified by Vos which is being implemented in collaboration with City teams, its business partners, and the private sector to drive the tourism economy forward. The action points are: expand flights, boost cruises, drive conferences, diversify tourism and do targeted marketing. “The City funds the Convention Bureau to secure and support these conferences, which brings delegates who spend money in our businesses from accommodation to retail and beyond.