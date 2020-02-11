Parliament - Cape Town is facing a lockdown ahead of the State of the Nation Address on Thursday.
Parliament has announced on Tuesday that a number of roads around the CBD in Cape Town will be closed due to preparations and for the SONA.
There is tight security in the build-up and on the day of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address until he finishes late in the evening.
Parliament has said there will be a partial shutdown of some of the streets on Tuesday with the complete lockdown to be in full operation on Wednesday afternoon.
Those who are coming in and out of the city are expected to face major restrictions with a number of roads closed.