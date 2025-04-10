Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis faces investigation amid family dispute

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is currently under investigation due to a formal complaint alleging abuse of power and harassment related to a dispute involving his mother-in-law's neighbourhood.
This altercation with an Edgemead resident escalated into a legal matter after the mayor accused the resident of violating land use regulations, as stated by the Good Party.
The Western Cape’s Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed to IOL that a case of intimidation was opened.
“Be advised that Bothasig SAPS registered an intimidation case for further investigation, following an altercation on March 29, 2025, between the complainant and a suspect whom he alleged addressed him in an intimidating and threatening manner near his home in Edgemead,” he said.
Efforts to obtain comments from both the complainant and Hill-Lewis on Thursday were unsuccessful.
Pojie stated that the case docket will be submitted to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for a decision once the investigation is complete.
The party’s deputy secretary-general and city of Cape Town councilor, Suzette Little, claimed to have seen an email sent by Hill-Lewis to the complainant, stating he has a “strong suspicion” that the resident is operating an illegal car repair workshop at a private residence, and mentions a “land use violation”.
Law enforcement has been called to the resident’s property on four separate occasions, with no evidence found to support the accusations.
“The use of Law Enforcement in this manner—particularly when there is no evidence of wrongdoing—raises concerns about the abuse of power. Having direct access to Law Enforcement should not be used to settle personal disputes or engage in petty neighbourhood conflicts.
“This case calls for a thorough examination of the conduct involved and a reminder of the importance of fairness and responsibility in positions of public authority,” Little said in a statement.
GOOD has written to the Speaker's Office to confirm that public funds will not be used to defend the Mayor if he is charged with harassment.
