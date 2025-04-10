Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis faces investigation amid family dispute

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is currently under investigation due to a formal complaint alleging abuse of power and harassment related to a dispute involving his mother-in-law's neighbourhood. This altercation with an Edgemead resident escalated into a legal matter after the mayor accused the resident of violating land use regulations, as stated by the Good Party.

The Western Cape’s Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed to IOL that a case of intimidation was opened. “Be advised that Bothasig SAPS registered an intimidation case for further investigation, following an altercation on March 29, 2025, between the complainant and a suspect whom he alleged addressed him in an intimidating and threatening manner near his home in Edgemead,” he said. Efforts to obtain comments from both the complainant and Hill-Lewis on Thursday were unsuccessful.

Pojie stated that the case docket will be submitted to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for a decision once the investigation is complete. The party’s deputy secretary-general and city of Cape Town councilor, Suzette Little, claimed to have seen an email sent by Hill-Lewis to the complainant, stating he has a “strong suspicion” that the resident is operating an illegal car repair workshop at a private residence, and mentions a “land use violation”. Law enforcement has been called to the resident’s property on four separate occasions, with no evidence found to support the accusations.