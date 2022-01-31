Cape Town mayor hands City Hall over to Parliament for SONA 2022 preparations

Cape Town - Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has officially handed the Cape Town City Hall over to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula ahead of next week’s State of the Nation Address. A new venue was sought after the fire that gutted the National Assembly and Old Assembly buildings in early January.

Judgment on a bail application against alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe will be heard on Friday. The post-Sona debate will also take place at the City Hall. Hill-Lewis marked this as a momentous occasion as the handover coincides with former president Nelson Mandela’s first speech following his release from Robben Island: “It did not occur to me at the time that the date of the State of the Nation Address was just the day before the commemoration of Nelson Mandela’s first speech as a free man on Feb 11, 1990.

“This makes today’s event particularly historic and symbolic. It brings our country full circle, to the re-assertion of our founding values articulated by Madiba on that day. “In a time when many South Africans feel a sense of concern about what is happening in our country, may this Sona underscore our renewed commitment to those founding values,” he said. Hill-Lewis added that he is pleased that the offer of the City Hall as a venue was accepted.

Mapisa-Nqakula said despite the devastation caused by the fire, the country “will rise again from these ashes; we will rebuild; we will recover; and, we will win. South Africans are a resilient and tenacious people; we have gone through the most difficult and devastating phases in our history; and, we are certain that we will triumph over this one.” She referred to the handover as a firm commitment to the country that Parliament, and its constitutional obligations and programmes – as outlined in its constitutional mandate – will not be derailed or distracted by the fire, but will continue, with even more resoluteness and zealousness, to serve the nation. “Parliament, as an institution, remains intact, competent and functional to fulfil its obligations to the people,” she said.