Cape Town mayor vows there will be no national shutdown in the city

“Let me say in Cape Town it’s going to be business as usual. We will do what it takes to make sure that kids get to school on time and workers can get to work and our economy can keep running, to those of you who think it is a good idea to try and organise a national shutdown, our economy is already brought to its knees by load shedding, corruption and so much else.

“What you are doing is hurting our economy, hurting businesses, hurting workers even more, exactly the opposite of what you claim to stand for. Do not be stupid, do not organise a national shutdown and do not try that nonsense in Cape Town. Here we are building for the future, we are moving forward. We are getting people into work and out of poverty. We do not have time for a national shutdown and we will make sure it does not happen here,” he said in a minute-long clip.

The Economic Freedom Fighters called for a national shutdown on March 20, in protest against increased load shedding and for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.